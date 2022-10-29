English
    CBI court extends judicial custody of TMC's Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

    PTI
    October 29, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST
    A special CBI court here on Saturday rejected the bail plea of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in a cattle smuggling case and extended his judicial custody for 14 days till November 11.

    Claiming that Mondal was unwell and needed proper treatment, his lawyers had moved the bail plea.

    Opposing the prayer, the counsel representing CBI said that the TMC Birbhum president was a powerful politician who could try influence the probe.

    The agency pleaded that the TMC strongman's custody be extended.

    The CBI on Saturday also included the names of a few more witnesses in the chargesheet filed in the case.

    On being questioned by the judge about the time needed to complete investigation into the cross-border cattle smuggling case, the central agency told the court that it might take another two months.

    Mondal was arrested on August 11 by CBI sleuths from his Bolpur residence.
    PTI
