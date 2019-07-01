CAs furthering culture of honesty, better corporate governance, says PM Modi

The chartered accountants also play a key role in advancing economic prosperity, he said in the tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1 hailed the role of chartered accountants in furthering the culture of honesty in society.Greeting the members of the CA fraternity on chartered accountants' day, the prime minister tweeted, "The hardworking fraternity of Chartered Accountants has been furthering the culture of honesty and better corporate governance in our society."
The hardworking fraternity of Chartered Accountants has been furthering the culture of honesty and better corporate governance in our society.
CAs also play a key role in advancing economic prosperity.Today, on CA Day, my best wishes to all CAs for their future endeavours.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2019
The chartered accountants (CAs) also play a key role in advancing economic prosperity, he said in the tweet."Today, on CA Day, my best wishes to all CAs for their future endeavours," Modi said.
India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 12:35 pm