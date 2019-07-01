App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 12:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAs furthering culture of honesty, better corporate governance, says PM Modi

The chartered accountants also play a key role in advancing economic prosperity, he said in the tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1 hailed the role of chartered accountants in furthering the culture of honesty in society.

Greeting the members of the CA fraternity on chartered accountants' day, the prime minister tweeted, "The hardworking fraternity of Chartered Accountants has been furthering the culture of honesty and better corporate governance in our society."

The chartered accountants (CAs) also play a key role in advancing economic prosperity, he said in the tweet.

"Today, on CA Day, my best wishes to all CAs for their future endeavours," Modi said.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.