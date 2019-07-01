CAs furthering culture of honesty, better corporate governance, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1 hailed the role of chartered accountants in furthering the culture of honesty in society.



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2019

Greeting the members of the CA fraternity on chartered accountants' day, the prime minister tweeted, "The hardworking fraternity of Chartered Accountants has been furthering the culture of honesty and better corporate governance in our society."

The chartered accountants (CAs) also play a key role in advancing economic prosperity, he said in the tweet.

"Today, on CA Day, my best wishes to all CAs for their future endeavours," Modi said.