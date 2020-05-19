App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

CARS24 introduces pre-owned two-wheeler sales on its platform

The Gurugram-based firm is also pro-actively setting up its platform to enable purchase and sale of electrical vehicles (EVs), it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Online used car marketplace CARS24 on Tuesday said it has introduced two-wheeler selling services on its platform. Users can now sell their two-wheelers, including scooters, moped and bikes, on company's platform, CARS24 said in a statement.

The Gurugram-based firm is also pro-actively setting up its platform to enable purchase and sale of electrical vehicles (EVs), it added.

According to its latest survey, 15 percent of the consumers who were using cabs as primary mode to commute before COVID-19 would now like to switch to two-wheelers.

"Extending our services to two-wheeler owners is natural as India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world and we see a huge potential since pre-owned two-wheeler market is around 50 percent more than the new two-wheeler market," CARS24 co-founder Gajendra Jangid said.

With the company's current infrastructure of 210 plus branches across the country, it has the power to change and organise the used two-wheeler industry by offering trust and transparency to customers through technology, he added.

"With this, we expect to establish our presence in top 15 cities with an aim of over 50 plus branches within the next 6 months to help customers sell two-wheelers in an efficient and organised manner.

"We already have 5,000 plus channel partners who have shown interest in our new business model and we expect this count to increase to 15,000 or more in the coming months," Jangid said.

First Published on May 19, 2020 05:30 pm

