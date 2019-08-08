Cars under 15 lakhs: Top 9 cars below 15 lakhs in India

Your dream car could be slightly high-end, and thankfully you have – over the years – saved enough money to buy one. But then, someone suggests another vehicle that is in the news because it’s doing well in the market, and is in the same price range as your dream vehicle. Confusion kicks again, and it’s time to do your research. We at MoneyControl understand this confusion, and that’s why we give you a list of 9 of the best cars available in India that fall under Rs 15 lakh.

Honda HR-V

Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda is gearing up for the launch of its newest SUV in India, the HR-V. While the car is slated for a festive season launch, it was spotted testing for the first time in India.

The HR-V is a 5-seater SUV which is already on sale in the international markets but has never been launched in India. Now the company is expecting it to replace the poorly performing BR-V, which never achieved desired sales numbers in India. The HR-V is built on the same platform as the current-gen City and Jazz, which makes it an agile car.

Though the powertrains have not been confirmed, it can be safe to assume that it will also share its engine options with the City, which includes a 1.5-litre i-VTEC, four-cylinder petrol engine making 119PS of maximum power and 145Nm of peak torque.

The British version of the HR-V gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multiple airbags, Honda LaneWatch camera and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets automatic LED headlamps and fog lamps.

Mahindra Thar

Honda has equipped the international HR-V with cruise control, paddle shifters, automatic climate control, leather upholstery and an eight-way powered driver seat. If these features make it to India, it can be expected that the car will be priced between Rs. 10 lakhs to Rs. 16 lakhs (Ex-showroom). It will be pitted against Hyundai Creta and the Nissan Kicks, among others.

Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of the next-gen Thar SUV. While there is no official date of its launch, it was spotted under heavy camouflage.

The spy shots indicate that the SUV was undergoing BSVI emission norms. They also show that Mahindra has increased the Thar’s dimensions, which has increased its similarity to the more expensive Jeep Wrangler, but it retains its Jeep CJ-5 inspired look.

The SUV carries forward its seven-slat grille, round headlamps and flared wheel arches. But it now gets round fog lamps on the bumper, which are expected to be offered as standard. The SUV was spotted with a protrusion on the bonnet, which could indicate that the manufacturer could provide a scoop, at least as an option.

The SUV is expected to be underpinned by a brand-new platform which will be reinforced to meet the upcoming crash test and safety norms. It is also expected to dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a seatbelt reminder for front occupants and a high-speed alert.

Mahindra could carry forward the low-range gearbox and a locking rear differential from the current-gen Thar. The 2020 Thar could make its first public appearance at next year’s Auto Expo.

Renault Duster

The SUV should be priced a little more than the current generation, which has a price bracket of Rs. 6.83 lakh- Rs. 9.60 lakh (Ex-showroom).

French automobile manufacturer Renault is gearing up for the launch of the facelifted Duster in India. While the renewed compact SUV is yet to receive an official launch date, it was spotted without camouflage, which reveals interesting information.

The Duster seems to have undergone the knife, as it received subtle cosmetic changes. These include a redesigned front, a fresh bonnet and new front bumpers. It also gets LED DRLs and a set of projector headlamps. The front grille now gets more chrome surrounds. The rear has been worked on too, as it now sports new roof rails as well as black padding on the tail get. Renault has also given the Duster a new set of alloys.

The interiors are now decked in a new seat fabric, while the infotainment system now features phone app connectivity. The car is also expected to receive an update in its safety system, including dual front airbags, ABS, parking sensors and speed warning.

Renault has not touched the engine, however, and it continues with its 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The 1.5-litre petrol engine makes 106PS of maximum power and 142Nm of peak torque. It gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard, with an optional CVT gearbox. The diesel engine, on the other hand, makes 110PS of maximum power and 248Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual transmission, with an AMT gearbox as optional.

The car is expected to be launched soon and will be priced higher than the current-gen Duster, due to its cosmetic and safety upgrades. The current Duster has a price range of Rs. 8 lakhs to 13 lakhs (Ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Cross

Indian automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki seems to be working on redefining its signature MPV, the Ertiga. The car was recently spotted under heavy camouflage in a muscular, rugged avatar which suggests an Ertiga Cross is on the way.

The MPV was spotted near Pune while undergoing emission testing. The spy shots reveal that the MPV’s body panels were largely unchanged, with the exception of roof rails and flared wheel arches. The front end too looked more upright and had a beefier chrome grille. The car was also spotted with new headlamps with LED DRLs.

Maruti Suzuki also seems to have increased the Ertiga’s ground clearance, perhaps to enhance is off-road capabilities. The car is also expected to come with captain seats in the middle row. The company could equip the Ertiga with all-black interiors, like the Black Edition Ertiga sold in Indonesia.

The company has not made any official announcement about the car’s next-gen powertrain. The current-gen Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre Smart Hybrid motor which makes 103PS of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel engine which makes 95PS of maximum power and 225Nm of peak torque. However, the new Ertiga will not carry forward the diesel engine as Maruti has already announced the discontinuation of its diesel engines due to the upcoming emission norms.

It is expected that the new Ertiga Cross will be sold through Maruti’s Nexa chain of dealerships. It will be placed above the standard Ertiga and is expected to be loaded with features. The car is expected to make its global debut by the end of 2019, though nothing can be confirmed yet.

The current-gen Ertiga has a price range of Rs. 7.45 lakhs- Rs. 11.21 lakhs (Ex-showroom). The Ertiga Sport will justifiably be priced higher than the standard model upon launch, though official pricing hasn’t been announced yet.

Honda Amaze Ace Edition

Japanese carmaker Honda has launched the Amaze Ace Edition to celebrate the 1 lakh sales milestone. It is based on the top trim, VX, of the car and gets cosmetic upgrades.

The Amaze was launched in its second generation more than a year ago and fared excellently in the Indian market. Its Ace Edition is available in red, silver and white, with blacked-out alloy wheels. It also gets bootlid spoilers, door garnish, window visors and an Ace Edition badge at the back. It also gets a front cabin lamp and seat covers with Ace branding.

Mechanically, the car remains unchanged. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which makes 90PS of maximum power and 110Nm of peak torque. It also gets an optional 1.5-litre diesel engine which makes 100PS of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque. Both engines are mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and have the option of a continuously variable transmission (CVT) gearbox as well.

The company claims that the Ace Edition gives an enhanced sporty and premium look to the Amaze. The Amaze has a base price of Rs. 7.89 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the top trim crosses Rs. 10 lakhs on road. It is pitted against Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire and Hyundai Xcent among others.

Tata Nexon

Indian car manufacturer Tata seems to be working on upgrading its compact SUV, the Nexon. While there has been no official announcement from the company’s side, a leaked document has revealed the upgrades in Nexon after analyzing customer feedback.

All the variants of the Nexon have undergone changes, except the base XE model. The Nexon gets new piano black trims with matte black surround around the AC controls. The dashboard also gets a grey finish. The variants with a 2-DIN music system get a revised font for easier readability. They also get a bigger radio antenna for better signal reception.

Higher variants get a new roof rail design, while the rear blower vents have been converted to air conditioning vents. The top trims also get a 12V charging socket for the backseat. The grey door pads have also been replaced with piano black ones.

The higher trims of the Nexon are still equipped with a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display with phone app connectivity, climate control, steering mounted controls and a multi-info driver’s display among others.

The car is equipped with safery features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, front seat seatbelt warning, a high-speed alert and rear parking sensors. Though there has been no official confirmation, it is expected that the Nexon’s prices will remain unchanged. It has a price range of Rs. 6.58 lakhs to Rs. 11 lakhs (Ex showroom).

MG Hector

British automobile manufacturer MG Motors made its debut in India today, with the launch of the Hector SUV. The car gets an introductory base price of Rs. 12.18 lakh and will be delivered from the first week of July onwards.

The Hector is MG’s first vehicle in India, but will be followed by its electric model, the eZS. Commenting on the launch, MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said the company has already received bookings of over 10,000 units since it opened on June 4. "We have had a good response to the Hector going by the bookings with customers not even knowing the price," he added.

The company currently has a production capacity of 2000 units per month. It has invested Rs 2,200 crore in setting up its business in the country, including the manufacturing plant at Halol in Gujarat and dealerships, among others. It is expecting an investment of Rs. 5000 crores in the next four years.

MG Motors has also given the Hector an ‘MG Shield’, which gives complete assurance to customers regarding maintenance and ownership. This gives the owner a 5-year/unlimited km comprehensive warranty, if the vehicle is privately owned. It also includes free roadside 24*7 assistance, and no labour charges for the first five scheduled services.

It is also one of India’s first connected cars, as it gets an eSIM which connects to the internet. This gives the user major control over the car using a smartphone. The car can read biometrics, navigate as per traffic, display the car health status and have AI assistance among others. MG has also stated that it will introduce over-the-air (OTA) updates to analyse the driver experience and personalise it in the SUV.

The Hector borrows its 2-litre multijet diesel engine from the Jeep Compass and Tata Harrier, but it also has an optional 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The diesel motor pumps out 173 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque, while the petrol engine makes 143 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, but a 6-speed DCT gearbox is also available for the petrol variant.

The car has a base price of Rs. 12.18 lakhs (Ex-showroom) for the petrol variant, while the top trim diesel variant goes for Rs. 16.88 lakh (Ex-showroom). This puts it in the price league of other SUVs such as Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Harrier. However, with a considerable technological upper hand, it can be expected that the Hector will pose as a tough competitor to other cars in its segment.

Tata Hexa

Indian automaker Tata recently launched the latest iteration of its DUV, the Hexa. While it retains most of the parts of the previous generation, it also features some new and timely updates.

Thee SUV gets a new seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system from Harman, which supports phone app connectivity. It retains its 10 speaker JBL sound system, however. It also gets new diamond-cut alloy wheels for the automatics, while the mid and top trims with manual gearbox get a new Charcoal Grey unit. The top trim is also available in new dual tone colours, namely Infinity Black and Titanium Grey.

The Tata Hexa is powered by a 2-litre inline-four diesel motor, which makes 153BHP and 400Nm of peak torque. It has a wide range of features to offer depending on the range, and vary from Rear AC ducts to cruise control, fog lamps and Electronic Stability Program (ESP).

As per Tata’s official website, the Hexa is based on the Impact Design philosophy and takes design to the next level with a host of dual tone roof options along with multiple options of alloys on the Automatic, 4*4 and other trims, to bring out the bold yet stylish character of the SUV. The Hexa range starts at INR. 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio

Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of the latest Scorpio. While the SUV is yet to be launched, it was spotted testing on the outskirts of Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The spy shots reveal that the car is going back to its roots, where it was tall and muscular as opposed to the bulky yet sleek frame of the current generation. It gets Mahindra’s signature seven-slat grille, along with boxy headlamps. The bumper is equipped with two air dams, both of which are flanked by fog lamps.

The rear has a slightly raked windshield flanked by LED taillights and the tailgate is designed to open to one side. The newest Scorpio is the fourth of its generation and is expected to be underpinned by a new ladder frame chassis. This chassis is also used in the upcoming Thar. Though the interiors were not visible in the spy shots, it is expected that the Scorpio will continue the 7-seat layout, with front facing third-row seats.

The new Scorpio will be powered by a 2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which makes 160PS of maximum power. This motor will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission. However, the SUV is expected to source a Magnetti Marelli automatic gearbox mated to a 4WD system.

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, the car is expected to be unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo. Considering its upgrades, it is expected to see an increase over is current price, which ranges between Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 16.44 lakh (Ex-showroom).