English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Cabinet approves naming of airport at Goa's Mopa after Manohar Parrikar

    The airport at Mopa, Goa was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December, 2022.

    PTI
    January 04, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST

    The Union Cabinet has given ex-post facto approval for naming of Greenfield International Airport at Goa's Mopa as Manohar International Airport, after former defence minister and Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

    "To fulfil the cherished aspirations of the people of the State of Goa, Chief Minister of Goa conveyed unanimous decision of the Cabinet of State Government of Goa to name the Greenfield International Airport, Mopa, Goa as 'Manohar International Airport, Mopa, Goa'," the Cabinet said in a statement.

    The airport at Mopa, Goa was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December, 2022.

    The airport has been named after late Manohar Parrikar in recognition of his contribution in building up modern Goa, the statement said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Cabinet #Goa #Manohar Parrikar #Mopa airport #naming
    first published: Jan 4, 2023 06:10 pm