BSEB 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Bihar board to declare Inter Results @biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in shortly

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Bihar 12th Result 2021 would be announced on March 26, 2021. Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB would be releasing the result today at 3 pm.

Moneycontrol News
March 26, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST

BSEB 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB would be releasing Class 12th Result 2021 today at 3 pm. The state education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will release the results of BSEB Inter or Bihar Board class 12 exams for Arts, Science and Commerce stream. Students can check their results on BSEB official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

Catch the LIVE updates here:

2.37: Here's how students can check the BSEB 12th board exam results:

Visit the official website of BSEB.

Click on the link 'Results' flashing on your screen.

Click on 'BSEB Class 12 Result'.

Class 12 students can select their respective stream.

Keep your admit card handy and fill all the login credentials.

Click on submit. Your results will appear on the screen. Download or take a printout for future use.

2.35 pm: BSEB last year had released a notification regarding the Class 12/intermediate exams. It said that if a student fails in the compulsory subject, the marks of the additional chosen subject by the student will be added to the marks list. Additionally, the board had also introduced project work for internal assessment from year 2020-21, India.com has reported.

2.30 pm: The Class 12 examination for the year 20-21 was conducted from February 1- 13. More than 13 lakh students are waiting for the Bihar Board result 2021.

 
TAGS: #Bihar Board Result 2021 #Bihar board results #Current Affairs #education #India
first published: Mar 26, 2021 02:53 pm

