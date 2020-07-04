App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2020 12:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE to delist 2 companies on July 7

Promoters of these companies will be required to purchase the shares from the public shareholders as per the fair value determined by the independent valuer appointed by the exchange.

PTI
 
 
Leading stock exchange BSE has said it will delist two companies from July 7 as trading in their shares has remained suspended for over six months. For the last few years, the exchange has been delisting firms in which trading remained suspended for a long time.

"Two companies that have remained suspended for more than 6 months would be delisted from the platform of the exchange, with effect from July 7, 2020 pursuant to order of the delisting committee of the exchange," BSE said in a  circular.

The two companies facing delisting are --Sancia Global Infraprojects Limited and Delma Infrastructure Limited.

Further, these delisted companies, their whole-time directors, promoters and group firms will be debarred from accessing the securities market for a period of 10 years.

"Further, these companies would be moved to the dissemination board of the exchange for a period of 5 years as directed by SEBI," the BSE noted.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Delma Infrastructure Limited #India #Market news #Sancia Global Infraprojects Limited

