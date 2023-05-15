BMC to make 'Bow String' bridge to connect coastal road to Sea Link by May 2024

This will comprise of multiple underground tunnels, arterial roads as well as traffic interchange and flyovers.

Mumbai Coastal Road Project’s fag end, towards the northern side, is about to receive a makeover. The construction of a “Bow String” bridge aims to connect the high-speed corridor with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

In order to ease the movement of vehicles as well as to improve north-south connectivity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is constructing a project that will be 10.58 kms long, originating near the Princess Street flyover, close to Marine Drive, that will bend at the Bandra Worli Sea Link. This will comprise multiple underground tunnels, arterial roads as well as traffic interchange and flyovers.

In the initial plan, the coastal road was to be connected with the Sea-Link via an elevated arterial bridge, built on monopoles. But, the fishing community members said that the gap between these pillars was not enough for boats to pass through and would otherwise pose threats to their boats, particularly during the string waves caused in the monsoon season.

After adjustments in gaps in these pillars through careful consideration, the idea of a “Bow String” was settled upon. “The primary reason why we chose this option is that this bridge doesn’t require additional piling works and the removal of one of the existing monopiles will not pose any threat to the structure. This bridge will be held by high-tension chords and this kind of design are suitable for smaller bridges built without any strong foundation,” The Indian Express reported quoting an official aware of the matter.

This bridge will be 120 metres long and the BMC is eyeing November 2023 as its deadline for completion. However, civic sources state that with changes in the design, the final deadline may even get pushed up to May 2024.