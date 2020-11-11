PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP's 'double engine government trying to crush democracy: Akhilesh Yadav

"The formation of SP government in 2022 is necessary to give a befitting reply to forces which are dividing the society," he added.

PTI

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on November 11 alerted the people against the BJP alleging that the "double engine" government is trying to crush the democracy.

"The 'double engine' government (the government in Uttar Pradesh and the Centre) of BJP is trying to crush democracy. Rigging in polls is taking away the rights of people's vote and affects the democracy," Akhilesh said while addressing party workers here at the SP office. He thanked voters for their support in the UP bypolls and said that his party is committed to development and alerted them from the BJP, which he claimed could do anything to remain in power.

"The formation of SP government in 2022 is necessary to give a befitting reply to forces which are dividing the society," he added. The SP's Lucky Yadav won Malhani, the seat which was represented by his father Parasnath Yadav, whose death necessitated the by-election.

He defeated independent candidate Dhananjay Singh by 4,632 votes. Three of SP candidates were runner-ups — Javed Abbas (in Naugaon Sadat), Maharaj Singh Dhanghar (in Tundla) and Brahmashankar Tripathi (in Deoria). The by-elections were held on seven seats in which BJP retained its six seats. Earlier in a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh said, "Thanks to all the voters for their support in the bypolls. We are committed to development.

 
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 08:28 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #Current Affairs #India #Samajwadi Party #Uttar Pradesh

