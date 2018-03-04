BJP breaches 'Red Fort' in Tripura, set to end 25-year rule

The BJP and its ally IPFT were set to end the Left Front's 25-year-rule in Tripura with a strong showing in the Assembly polls, while Meghalaya seemed to be headed for a hung House.

In Nagaland, a close finish was on the cards, according to available trends. The BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance captured six seats in Tripura and was leading in 35 seats, according to an EC source. The BJP and IPFT won three seats each.

The saffron party was leading in 30 seats and the IPFT was ahead in five seats. The CPI(M) won one seat and was leading in 17 seats. Chief Minister Manik Sarkar was ahead in Dhanpur seat while the BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb was leading in Banamlipur.

Election in 59 seats for the 60-member Assembly was held on February 18. Polling was countermanded in one seat due to death of a CPI(M) candidate. According to the trends available till 2PM from Meghalaya -- Congress won 11 seats and was leading in another nine constituencies. Chief Minister and Congress candidate Mukul Sangma won from both Ampati and Songsak constituencies, EC sources said. National People's Party captured three seats and was ahead in 16.

The BJP was leading in two seats in Meghalaya. The United Democratic Party captured two seats and was ahead in four other constituencies. The People's Democratic Front won one seat and was leading in three. The Nationalist Congress Party was leading in one, while the Hill State People's Democratic Party bagged one seat and was ahead in another seat.

The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement also won one seat, while the People's Democratic Front secured a seat and was leading in three constituencies. Independent candidates won two seats and were leading in two other constituencies. According to the results and trends available from 47 of the 60 constituencies in Nagaland till 2 PM, the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) captured four seats and was leading in 18 constituencies. BJP ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won three seats and leading in 13 seats, while the BJP was leading in seven constituencies.

The National People's Party was ahead in three seats and the JD(U) in one. Independents were leading in two seats. Commenting on the trends in three states, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said that they indicated a new political direction which would have an effect on national politics as well. "We are confident of forming government in all three states", he said. BJP leader Ram Madhav said, "Seeing the early trends, I feel that in Tripura BJP is going to do very well. In Nagaland too, our alliance is doing very well and Congress is trailing in Meghalaya".