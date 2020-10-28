172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|bjp-appoints-vanathi-srinivasan-as-president-of-its-womens-wing-6030581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 07:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP appoints Vanathi Srinivasan as president of its women's wing

BJP president J P Nadda appointed Srinivasan, an office-bearer of the party's Tamil Nadu wing, to the post.

PTI

The BJP on October 28 appointed Vanathi Srinivasan as the president of its women's wing, according to a party statement. Srinivasan will succeed Vijaya Rahatkar as the BJP Mahila Morcha chief.

She had unsuccessfully contested the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Rahatkar was recently appointed as a national secretary in Nadda's new team of office-bearers.

The party also appointed Amitava Chakraborty as the general secretary (organisation) in the party's West Bengal unit.
