Bihar Unlock: Govt, private offices to 'work normally' with vaccinated employees, schools to reopen for Class 11, 12
The Bihar government has also allowed restaurant and eateries to function with 50 percent seating capacity.
July 05, 2021 / 02:50 PM IST
File image of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on July 5 announced major relaxations in the ongoing lockdown, in view of the dwindling COVID-19 case load. Government and private offices in the state are now allowed to resume work normally with vaccinated employees in attendance.
"After reviewing the current situation, it has been decided to allow all government, non-government offices to resume work normally. Vaccinated employees would be allowed to enter the offices," Nitish Kumar tweeted.
As part of the unlock drive, the chief minister has also approved the reopening of schools for Class 11 and 12 students, with a cap of 50 percent attendance. Universities and other higher educational institutes would also be allowed to function at half their capacities.
"Universities, technical education institutes, and schools for Classes 11th and 12th will reopen with 50 percent capacity," Kumar tweeted in Hindi, adding that vaccination facilities would also be provided at the premises of educational institutes to inoculate students, teachers and other staff members.
The Bihar government has also allowed restaurant and eateries to function with 50 percent seating capacity. Earlier, they were allowed to operate for only takeaway services. The chief minister, however, stressed that all necessary safety measures should be adopted.
Bihar, which faced a spurt in coronavirus infections during the onset of second wave, has been under lockdown since first week of May. Over the last two months, the state has witnessed a constant decline in the active caseload, which came down to 1,539 on July 4. The state, as per the last update, reported 109 new infections, 211 recoveries and two deaths due to COVID-19.