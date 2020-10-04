Bihar elections 2020 | BJP chief JP Nadda, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others reach party headquarters for CEC meeting

A day after the Grand Alliance or Mahagatbandhan announced the seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, BJP president JP Nadda, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and senior party leaders such as Shahnawaz Hussain and Bhupendra Yadav reached party headquarters for the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.

Sources claim that the party leaders will discuss the seat-sharing formula with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's JDU and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha. Earlier in the day, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) announced that they will not contest the upcoming Bihar polls in alliance with JDU.

Citing the ideological differences, the LJP's national general secretary Abdul Khaliq said hs party will not contest the forthcoming Bihar assembly polls in alliance with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner Janata Dal (United). However, he added that the party would not field candidates on the BJP's seats.

"At the national level and in the Lok Sabha elections, the LJP shares a strong alliance with the BJP," Khaliq added. The senior LJP leader said the decision was taken after a key meeting of the party leaders and lawmakers on October 4.

In the absence of Ram Vilas Paswan, his son Chirag Paswan was under pressure from the party leaders to go it alone in 143 constituencies. Following this, Chirag had even met BJP President JP Nadda to come to a consensus on seat sharing. However, nothing concrete came out. As of now, Ram Vilas Paswan is recovering at AIIMS after undergoing heart surgery.

Earlier on October 3, the opposition grand alliance announced its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar polls. Grand Alliance's CM face Tejashwi Yadav while briefing the media said RJD will contest 144 seats, while Congress has been allotted 70. Also, CPI-ML will contest on 19, CPI on 6 and CPM on 4 seats respectively. Apart from this, the Lok Sabha bypoll seat has been given to Congress.

The polling for 243 assembly constituencies in the state will be held in three phases, i.e. October 28 for 71 seats, November 3 for 94 seats and November 7 for 78 seats. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.