172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|bihar-elections-2020-ljp-decides-not-to-contest-polls-in-alliance-with-jdu-over-ideological-differences-5919081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2020 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar elections 2020: LJP says no to poll alliance with JD(U) over 'ideological differences'

Unhappy with the seat-sharing arrangement offered to it, the LJP is hoping to inflict damage on poll prospects of the JD(U)

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will not contest the forthcoming Bihar assembly polls in alliance with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner Janata Dal (United), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, due to ideological differences, the LJP's national general secretary Abdul Khaliq said.

"At the national level and in the Lok Sabha elections, the LJP shares a strong alliance with the BJP," Khaliq added.

Earlier reports had indicated that while the LJP might field candidates against the JD(U), being still a part of the BJP-led NDA, the Chirag Paswan-led party would not field candidates on the BJP's seats.

Close

The decision came after a key meeting of the party leaders and lawmakers was held by Paswan on October 4.

related news

Earlier on October 3, Paswan had sought people's "blessings" for his party's "Bihar first Bihari first" vision document, in yet another indication that it may not fight the state assembly polls as part of the NDA.

In a statement, he heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said all his party's candidates will strengthen the BJP leader's hand.

The vision document has been inspired by Modi, said Paswan, who has often made it clear that his main grouse is against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U).

Paswan had met BJP president JP Nadda a few times and had also spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah as the saffron party leadership worked to keep the alliance intact.

The LJP, the sources said, is also unhappy with the seat-sharing arrangement offered to it and is hoping to inflict damage on poll prospects of the JD(U), which has maintained that the LJP is a BJP ally, but not the JD (U).

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

In 2015, the LJP had contested 42 seats and won two. The JD(U) was then part of the opposition alliance which decisively defeated the NDA.
First Published on Oct 4, 2020 05:01 pm

tags #Bihar Assembly Election 2020 #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.