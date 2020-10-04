Bihar elections 2020: LJP says no to poll alliance with JD(U) over 'ideological differences'

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will not contest the forthcoming Bihar assembly polls in alliance with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner Janata Dal (United), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, due to ideological differences, the LJP's national general secretary Abdul Khaliq said.

"At the national level and in the Lok Sabha elections, the LJP shares a strong alliance with the BJP," Khaliq added.

Earlier reports had indicated that while the LJP might field candidates against the JD(U), being still a part of the BJP-led NDA, the Chirag Paswan-led party would not field candidates on the BJP's seats.

The decision came after a key meeting of the party leaders and lawmakers was held by Paswan on October 4.

Earlier on October 3, Paswan had sought people's "blessings" for his party's "Bihar first Bihari first" vision document, in yet another indication that it may not fight the state assembly polls as part of the NDA.

In a statement, he heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said all his party's candidates will strengthen the BJP leader's hand.

The vision document has been inspired by Modi, said Paswan, who has often made it clear that his main grouse is against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U).

Paswan had met BJP president JP Nadda a few times and had also spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah as the saffron party leadership worked to keep the alliance intact.

The LJP, the sources said, is also unhappy with the seat-sharing arrangement offered to it and is hoping to inflict damage on poll prospects of the JD(U), which has maintained that the LJP is a BJP ally, but not the JD (U).

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

In 2015, the LJP had contested 42 seats and won two. The JD(U) was then part of the opposition alliance which decisively defeated the NDA.