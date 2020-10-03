Bihar Assembly polls: Grand Alliance announces seat-sharing deal; RJD to contest 144 seats; Congress given 70

Bihar's Opposition Grand Alliance, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on October 3 announced the seat-sharing deal for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be the Opposition's Chief Ministerial face and his party will contest 144 seats in the 243-member strong Assembly. Congress has been offered 70 seats, besides also contesting by-poll to Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), which from the other constituents of the Grand Alliance, have been offered six, four and 19 seats each, Yadav said during a press conference.

"All components of UPA have decided to come together as coalition for the Bihar Assembly elections. Congress, RJD, CPI, CPM and Vikassheel Insaan Party will be part of this alliance under the leadership of RJD. We want Bihar to prosper under Tejashwi Yadav," Congress' Avinash Pande said.

Earlier, there were reports of disagreements between the parties within the Grand Alliance, with Congress even saying that it is ready to fight the elections on all 243 seats in the Bihar state assembly. The Left Front, meanwhile, had been unhappy that the RJD had not responded to its list of probable seats.

The seat-sharing exercise, however, gained momentum once RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s emissary Bhola Yadav returned to Patna from Ranchi on Thursday with his message on the distribution of seats among different partners.

Apart from the RJD, the Congress, Left parties CPI-ML, CPI and the CPI(M), the Vikasheel Insan Party (VIP) and Jharkhand’s ruling party JMM will unitedly fight the Bihar elections scheduled in October-November.