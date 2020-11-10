Bihar Election Results 2020: NDA leading in most seats where PM Modi campaigned

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed election rallies in 12 districts covering 110 assembly seats across Bihar seeking support for the NDA candidates in the run-up to Bihar elections 2020.

Of the 110 seats, the NDA is leading in more than 67 seats, the Election Commission trends till 4 pm indicated. In the last assembly elections in 2015 the BJP-JDU combine, part of separate alliances then, had won 54 seats in this region of the state.

The Prime Minister addressed public rallies in Sasaram (Rohtas district), Gaya, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Chapra (Saran district), East Champaran, Samastipur, West Champaran, Saharsa and Forbesganj (Araria district).

In Bhagalpur district, for example, where PM Modi addressed a rally on his first day of campaigning for Bihar Elections on October 23, the NDA is leading in all seven seats. In 2015, the BJP-JDU combine, when the two parties were in separate alliances, had won 2 out of seven seats. Rohit Pandey of the BJP is ahead of Ajit Sharma of the Congress with over 6,000 votes in Bhagalpur assembly seat.

The elections to 243-member Bihar assembly were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. PM Modi's 12 rallies were held in four days- October 23, 28, November 1and November 3.

In Darbhanga district too, where the PM addressed a rally on October 28, the NDA is leading in nine out of ten seats, according to EC trends. In last assembly elections, the BJP-JD(U) combine had won six seats here.

With leads in 132 of the 234 assembly seats, the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed the magic number of 122 with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the single largest party with leads in 77 seats so far, as per the Election Commission (EC) data. The Nitish Kumar led- JD-U, the other NDA partner is leading in 47 seats while the other two smaller parties VIP and HAM are leading in three and five seats, respectively.

The Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance is leading in 100 seats with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leading in 63 seats, the Congress leading in 19 seats and the Left parties gaining in 18 seats, EC trends indicate.

EC officials said that the counting of votes would be completed only by later tonight since the number of polling booth and EVMs were more than the 2015 elections keeping in mind the Coronavirus-induced health protocols.

In East Champaran district too, where PM addressed a rally on November 1, the NDA is leading in nine out of 12 seats. In 2015, the BJP-JDU combine had won seven seats in the district. In Muzaffarpur district, where the PM addressed a meeting on October 28, the NDA is leading in six of all seats. In West Champaran district, where Modi was on November 3, NDA is leading in eight of the nine seats.