Bihar Election Results 2020: NDA racing ahead, BJP single-largest party; here is why these numbers may change as counting progresses

With leads in 129 of the 234 assembly seats, the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed the magic number of 122 with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the single largest party with leads in 73 seats so far, as per the Election Commission (EC) data.

The Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance is leading in 104 seats with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leading in 66 seats, the Congress leading in 20 seats and the Left parties gaining in 18 seats, EC trends indicate.

But there will be a delay in announcing the final results as only about 25 percent of votes cast in the three phases have been counted so far. EC officials said that the counting of votes would be completed only by later tonight.

"So far we have counted around 1 crore votes that were polled," deputy election commissioner Ashish Kundra told reporters.

The three-phase Bihar election was not only be India’s first full-fledged election to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic, but also the biggest global voting exercise to be conducted during the crisis.

"We expect the counting to be over by tonight," he said.

In all, around 4.10 crore votes were cast in the elections with a 57.05 voter turnout which was higher than 2015, despite the pandemic.

"Earlier there used to be 25-26 rounds of counting, this time it went up to around 35 rounds. So, the counting will continue till late evening," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar HR Srinivas told news agency ANI.

The poll panel officials said there was an increase of 63 percent increase in polling booths this time and 45 percent more electoral voting machines (EVMs) than used in 2015 were used this time due to COVID-19 precautions.

The number of polling booths have increased from 65,376 in the 2015 assembly polls to 1.06 lakh, they said.

The results will determine who will rule Bihar -- NDA led by Nitish Kumar, who has been at the helm in the state for 15 years, or the Mahagathbandhan led by its chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD.

As for other parties in the NDA fold, JD-U was leading in 50 seats, the VIP in five seats and the HAM in one seat.

In the 2015 assembly elections, the RJD bagged 80 seats, Janata Dal (United) got 71 seats, BJP 53, Congress 27, LJP 2, and others 12 seats. The JD-U, however, was part of the MGB with the RJD and the Congress, in 2015. JD-U chief Nitish Kumar, who became the CM after the MGB’s victory, switched sides two years later and became CM with the BJP’s support.