Oct 16, 2020 08:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP chief JP Nadda ridicules RJD promise of development in state

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates: Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Bihar is gearing up for assembly elections 2020. The Election Commission of India has announced a three-phase election in Bihar in October-November. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda appealed to the people not to have any "confusion" and look back at the track record of Rashtriya Janata Dal, which is coming up with "lofty" promises if voted to power. Ahead of the elections, the Centre has permitted with certain conditions political gatherings in poll-bound Bihar and also in those constituencies where bypolls are to be held with the maximum number of people in a close space or a hall capped at 200 while in an open space, it will depend on the area. Catch all the latest updates on Bihar Assembly Election 2020 here:
  • October 16, 2020 08:13 AM IST

    Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates | Nadda ridicules RJD promise of development in Bihar

    Taking a swipe at rival RJD for coming up with "new map" of development for Bihar in the election, BJP president JP Nadda yesterday suggested that sons should know how their father ran the party rule in the state. He appealed to the people not to have any "confusion" and look back at the track record of the party which is coming up with "lofty" promises if voted to power. (PTI)

  • October 16, 2020 08:04 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage on the Bihar Assembly elections 2020.
    The Election Commission of India has announced three-phased election in Bihar, which has been billed as one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

