172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|bihar-assembly-polls-tejashwi-yadav-takes-a-jibe-at-ljp-refers-to-it-as-b-team-of-bjp-5979371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2020 11:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Assembly polls | Tejashwi Yadav takes a jibe at LJP, refers to it as 'B-team' of BJP

You all should be cautious of the B-team of the BJP. They are vote katwas (vote splitters), says Tejashwi Yadav

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on October 18 took a dig at the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), referring to it as "B-team" of the BJP and a "vote splitter".

"You all should be cautious of the B-team of the BJP. They are vote katwas (vote splitters)," Hindustan Times quoted Tejashwi Yadav as saying, who was addressed political rallies in Mokama, Sheikhpura, Jamui and Nawada. However, the RJD leader didn't take the name of the LJP or its president Chirag Paswan.

Bihar Election 2020: CM face Tejashwi Yadav releases poll manifesto of RJD-Congress alliance.

Close

Earlier on Sunday, LJP chief Chirag Paswan downplayed the BJP’s recent attacks on him. Speaking on his relations with PM Narendra Modi, Paswan had said, "I do not need to exhibit my relations with the prime minister. From the time when my father was in the hospital to his last rites, I can never forget what he (PM) has done for me."

related news

He also hit out at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and asked him to be thankful to his ally for following the coalition dharma by giving him a "certificate" every day.

Paswan had earlier decided to contest solo in the Bihar Assembly elections after walking out of the NDA, citing differences with Nitish Kumar.

However, the BJP had accused Paswan of trying to spread confusion by harping on his claimed proximity to its senior leaders.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at Nitish Kumar for attacking the RJD by portraying its rule for 15 years as a "misrule". "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar says the lantern age is over. I want to tell him that the age of the arrow (poll symbol of the JD(U)) is also over. The missiles have now replaced arrows. This is an age of missiles," the daily quoted Yadav as saying.

The polling for the Bihar Assembly Elections will take place in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.
First Published on Oct 18, 2020 11:10 pm

tags #Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 #Chirag Paswan #Current Affairs #Grand Alliance #India #Mahagathbandhan #Nitish Kumar #Tejashwi Yadav

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.