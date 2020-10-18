Bihar Assembly polls | Tejashwi Yadav takes a jibe at LJP, refers to it as 'B-team' of BJP

Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on October 18 took a dig at the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), referring to it as "B-team" of the BJP and a "vote splitter".

"You all should be cautious of the B-team of the BJP. They are vote katwas (vote splitters)," Hindustan Times quoted Tejashwi Yadav as saying, who was addressed political rallies in Mokama, Sheikhpura, Jamui and Nawada. However, the RJD leader didn't take the name of the LJP or its president Chirag Paswan.

Bihar Election 2020: CM face Tejashwi Yadav releases poll manifesto of RJD-Congress alliance.

Earlier on Sunday, LJP chief Chirag Paswan downplayed the BJP’s recent attacks on him. Speaking on his relations with PM Narendra Modi, Paswan had said, "I do not need to exhibit my relations with the prime minister. From the time when my father was in the hospital to his last rites, I can never forget what he (PM) has done for me."

He also hit out at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and asked him to be thankful to his ally for following the coalition dharma by giving him a "certificate" every day.

Paswan had earlier decided to contest solo in the Bihar Assembly elections after walking out of the NDA, citing differences with Nitish Kumar.

However, the BJP had accused Paswan of trying to spread confusion by harping on his claimed proximity to its senior leaders.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at Nitish Kumar for attacking the RJD by portraying its rule for 15 years as a "misrule". "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar says the lantern age is over. I want to tell him that the age of the arrow (poll symbol of the JD(U)) is also over. The missiles have now replaced arrows. This is an age of missiles," the daily quoted Yadav as saying.

The polling for the Bihar Assembly Elections will take place in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.