Bihar Election 2020: CM face Tejashwi Yadav releases poll manifesto of RJD-Congress alliance

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on October 17 released the manifesto of the RJD-Congress alliance for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election.

During the release of the poll manifesto, Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Yadav said that CM Nitish Kumar has been governing Bihar for the last 15 years but the state has not been accorded the special category status yet. US President Donald Trump will not come and accord the status to the state, he said.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shaktisinh Gohil along with other leaders were present at the launch of the Mahagathbandhan's manifesto.

The former deputy chief minister of Bihar announced that they were presenting the manifesto titled ‘Pran Hamara, Sankalp Badlav Ka’ on the auspicious day of the first day of Navratri, carrying 25 promises to the people of Bihar.

As per the manifesto of the Mahagathbandhan, jobs will be given to 10 lakh youth in the first cabinet meeting, expense of candidate appearing for government examination will be borne by the government, infrastructure will be made world-class and a Bill will be brought in Bihar in the first Vidhan Sabha session to scrap the three "anti-farm laws".

Also, farmers' loan waiver, equal pay for teachers working equally, regular wages and jobs with an increase in livelihood honorarium, low power tariff and implementation of old pension, were also included in the poll manifesto by Mahagathbandhan.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said, “In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will sip a cup of tea at Motihari's sugar mill. But you can see that in Bihar, sugar mills, jute mills, paper mills and rice mills are shut. No food processing units have been established.”

He further said that as many as 60 scams took place in this regime and crime has increased. “Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party stabbed Bihar in the back,” said Yadav.

The Election Commission of India has announced a three-phase election in Bihar in October-November. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The result of the election will be declared on November 10.