Bigg Boss spoils kids, good families: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami takes jibe at Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on December 17 took a dig at actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan for hosting the popular reality TV shows Bigg Boss and said the job of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder is "to spoil good families".

"If kids watch that (Bigg Boss), they will get spoiled, good families will also get spoiled," Palaniswami said, according to news agency ANI.

The AIADMK veteran's criticism of Haasan comes in the backdrop of the actor invoking the legacy of the ruling party's founder, former chief minister, the late MG Ramachandran, and the MNM chief lashing out at government over corruption.

Haasan responded to the Chief Minister's remark by saying he was happy Palaniswami also watched the reality show.

Haasan, highly critical of the AIADMK government over a number of issues including graft, had earlier tweeted, while referring to the seizure of unaccounted money from various government offices by the DVAC, state officials were following the footsteps of the government on corruption.

Averring that there are several issues concerning the people like the interlinking of rivers, farming, innovation or giving good advice to youngsters, Palaniswami said Kamal Haasan's films did not give any socially relevant messages to the people, but the films of MGR - as Ramachandran, also a former matinee idol, is popularly addressed - did.

"MGR gave good songs with pertinent messages to the people, especially children. Has Kamal given any song that would do good to people," Palaniswami asked.

--With inputs from PTI