Jan 08, 2020 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bharat Bandh LIVE: Protests turn violent in West Bengal's Malda, police fire tear gas shells, rubber bullets
Live coverage of the nationwide strike called by 10 central trade unions. Stay tuned for the key updates.
Banking services hit in several states of the country due to 'Bharat Bandh' called by trade unions on January 8. Sporadic violence reported in West Bengal where protesters vandalised a bus. Railway track was partially blocked in Amritsar.
Nearly 25 crore people are said to be taking part in this all-India strike to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies.Ten central trade unions like INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations had adopted a declaration in September last to go on a nationwide strike on January 8, 2020.
Bharat Bandh UPDATE | Protests have reportedly turned violent in West Bengal's Malda district. Police vehicles have been set on fire, CNN News18 is reporting.
Police has fires tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse protestors. NH 34 has been closed.
BREAKING | Protests turn violent in West Bengal's Malda (News18)
Normal life hit in Kerala
Normal life was affected in left-ruled Kerala, with the public transport services keeping off the roads and banking services hit as the 24-hour nation-wide trade union strike was total in the state on the day.
Roads across the state wore a deserted look as Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC), private buses, auto- rickshaws and taxis stayed away but a few private vehicles were seen plying. (PTI)
Strike evokes little response in Uttarakhand
The countrywide strike by trade unions evoked little response in Uttarakhand even as their affiliates staged a dharna at the inter-state bus terminal in Dehradun. (PTI)
Bharat Bandh UPDATE | We have nothing to do with the strike. Our members and everyone is at work as usual. Films and TV are 100% on smoothly without any hindrance: BN Tiwari, president of The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to PTI.
Congress leader DK Shivakumar on 'Bharat Bandh': Since Independence, PSUs are at the forefront of nation building, employing lakhs in sectors such as banking, manufacturing and petroleum. To weaken and sell them, when they are still highly profitable is grave injustice. I stand with the workers of our nation.
No effect of strike in Goa; banking operations normal
Normal life remained unaffected so far in Goa on the day of the nationwide strike.
Various labour unions held a public meeting under the banner of the 'Goa Convention of Workers' at the Azad Maidan in Panaji. (PTI)
Bharat Bandh UPDATE | Protesters block a railway track in Punjab's Amritsar during 'Bharat Bandh' called by ten trade unions. (ANI)
Banks, financial institutions affected by strike in Tripura
The strike evoked a mixed response in BJP-ruled Tripura where banks and offices of financial institutions remained shut in
most places, even as train services and vehicles operated as usual.
Shops and markets remained open in most parts of the state and attendance in majority of government offices, including the civil secretariat, were near normal. (PTI)
Bharat Bandh UPDATE | A clash erupted allegedly between workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) in West Bengal's Burdwan during the 'Bharat Bandh' called by 10 trade Unions against 'anti-worker policies of Central Government'.