Bharat Bandh LIVE: Protests turn violent in West Bengal's Malda, police fire tear gas shells, rubber bullets

Banking services hit in several states of the country due to 'Bharat Bandh' called by trade unions on January 8. Sporadic violence reported in West Bengal where protesters vandalised a bus. Railway track was partially blocked in Amritsar.

Nearly 25 crore people are said to be taking part in this all-India strike to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies.

Ten central trade unions like INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations had adopted a declaration in September last to go on a nationwide strike on January 8, 2020.