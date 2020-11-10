PlusFinancial Times
MARKET NEWS

Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 126
MGB : 109

Need 13 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bankipur Election Result LIVE Updates | Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha loses to BJP's Nitin Nabin

Bankipur Election Result LIVE: BJP candidate Nitin Nabin leads over Shatrughan Sinha's son and Congress leader Luv Sinha by over 17,000 votes.

Moneycontrol News

The ruling NDA forged ahead of challenger Grand Alliance in Bihar on November 10, leading in most of the 243 seats. According to the trends available so far, the NDA is headed for a majority in Bihar, while the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is trailing.

In Bankipur, Nitin Nabin of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated Congress candidate Luv Sinha, who is the son of Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha. Nabin won from Bankipur by 23,626 votes.

Sinha contested from Bankipur assembly seat, which is a part of the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency that elected his father twice to parliament when he was in the BJP.

Bankipur is seen to be a BJP stronghold, as is Patna Sahib.

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Check who is leading where, full list of winners

Majority exit polls released after the third and final round of polls suggest that Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan might have an edge over the NDA. But, who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted.

From Tejashwi Yadav to Jitan Ram Manjhi, track all key candidates—who’s leading, trailing, winning and losing | One Stop Dashboard

Apart from the JD(U) and the BJP, the NDA in Bihar comprises former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

Follow LIVE updates of the 2020 Bihar assembly election result here

The mahagathbandhan consists of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), apart from the RJD and the Congress.

Bihar Election 2020: Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage here
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 12:00 pm

tags #Bihar #Bihar Election 2020 #BJP #Congress #JDU #Luv Sinha #RJD

