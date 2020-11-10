Bankipur Election Result LIVE Updates | Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha loses to BJP's Nitin Nabin

The ruling NDA forged ahead of challenger Grand Alliance in Bihar on November 10, leading in most of the 243 seats. According to the trends available so far, the NDA is headed for a majority in Bihar, while the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is trailing.

In Bankipur, Nitin Nabin of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated Congress candidate Luv Sinha, who is the son of Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha. Nabin won from Bankipur by 23,626 votes.

Sinha contested from Bankipur assembly seat, which is a part of the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency that elected his father twice to parliament when he was in the BJP.

Bankipur is seen to be a BJP stronghold, as is Patna Sahib.

Majority exit polls released after the third and final round of polls suggest that Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan might have an edge over the NDA. But, who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted.

Apart from the JD(U) and the BJP, the NDA in Bihar comprises former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

The mahagathbandhan consists of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), apart from the RJD and the Congress.