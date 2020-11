Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Check who is leading where, full list of winners

Of the total 2.35 voters, who are eligible to cast vote in the 78 assembly segments spread across 15 districts of north Bihar, 1.23 are men, 1.12 crore are women while 894 are in the third gender category, according to statistics provided by the Election Commission. (Image: Twitter/@CEOBihar)

Bihar election results 2020 LIVE Updates: Early trends have come in, and they show a neck and neck fight between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Grand Alliance, led by Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

While Kumar was projected as the chief ministerial face, the NDA campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Mahagathbandhan, which has projected RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate, also includes the Indian National Congress and other smaller parties. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is an NDA component at the Centre, fought the polls separately. But it mainly fielded candidates against the JD(U), not the BJP.