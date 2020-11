Bihar Election 2020 Results: From Tejashwi Yadav to Jitan Ram Manjhi, track all key candidates—who’s leading, trailing, winning and losing | One Stop Dashboard

As the fate of Bihar and its political future gets unfolded, check out how all the key candidates are performing, from sportsperson to actor’s and former ministers, who’s leading, trailing, winning and losing. We get you one stop-dashboard that gives all the insights about the key candidates, their background and how each of their constituencies are performing.

Bihar with over 103.8 million population is the third most populous state in the country, as per Census 2011. The battle for winning 243 legislative assembly constituency seats, that will decide the state's future, has begun with early trends showing a close fight between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar of Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party, competing against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led ‘Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance’ with the Congress.

Get all the constituency-wise trends here:

)

[74] => Array[Constitutency] => Saharsa

[url] => )

[75] => Array[Constitutency] => Simri Bakhtiarpur

[url] => )

[76] => Array[Constitutency] => Mahishi

[url] => )

[77] => Array[Constitutency] => Kusheshwar Asthan

[url] => )

[78] => Array[Constitutency] => Gaura Bauram

[url] => )

[79] => Array[Constitutency] => Benipur

[url] => )

[80] => Array[Constitutency] => Alinagar

[url] => )

[81] => Array[Constitutency] => Darbhanga Rural

[url] => )

[82] => Array[Constitutency] => Darbhanga

[url] => )

[83] => Array[Constitutency] => Hayaghat

[url] => )

[84] => Array[Constitutency] => Bahadurpur

[url] => )

[85] => Array[Constitutency] => Keoti

[url] => )

[86] => Array[Constitutency] => Jale

[url] => )

[87] => Array[Constitutency] => Gaighat

[url] => )

[88] => Array[Constitutency] => Aurai

[url] => )

[89] => Array[Constitutency] => Minapur

[url] => )

[90] => Array[Constitutency] => Bochaha

[url] => )

[91] => Array[Constitutency] => Sakra

[url] => )

[92] => Array[Constitutency] => Kurhani

[url] => )

[93] => Array[Constitutency] => Muzaffarpur

[url] => )

[94] => Array[Constitutency] => Kanti

[url] => )

[95] => Array[Constitutency] => Baruraj

[url] => )

[96] => Array[Constitutency] => Paroo

[url] => )

[97] => Array[Constitutency] => Sahebganj

[url] => )

[98] => Array[Constitutency] => Baikunthpur

[url] => )

[99] => Array[Constitutency] => Barauli

[url] => )

[100] => Array[Constitutency] => Gopalganj

[url] => )

[101] => Array[Constitutency] => Kuchaikote

[url] => )

[102] => Array[Constitutency] => Bhorey

[url] => )

[103] => Array[Constitutency] => Hathua

[url] => )

[104] => Array[Constitutency] => Siwan

[url] => )

[105] => Array[Constitutency] => Ziradei

[url] => )

[106] => Array[Constitutency] => Darauli

[url] => )

[107] => Array[Constitutency] => Raghunathpur

[url] => )

[108] => Array[Constitutency] => Daraundha

[url] => )

[109] => Array[Constitutency] => Barharia

[url] => )

[110] => Array[Constitutency] => Goriakothi

[url] => )

[111] => Array[Constitutency] => Maharajganj

[url] => )

[112] => Array[Constitutency] => Ekma

[url] => )

[113] => Array[Constitutency] => Manjhi

[url] => )

[114] => Array[Constitutency] => Baniapur

[url] => )

[115] => Array[Constitutency] => Taraiya

[url] => )

[116] => Array[Constitutency] => Marhaura

[url] => )

[117] => Array[Constitutency] => Chapra

[url] => )

[118] => Array[Constitutency] => Garkha

[url] => )

[119] => Array[Constitutency] => Amnour

[url] => )

[120] => Array[Constitutency] => Parsa

[url] => )

[121] => Array[Constitutency] => Sonepur

[url] => )

[122] => Array[Constitutency] => Hajipur

[url] => )

[123] => Array[Constitutency] => Lalganj

[url] => )

[124] => Array[Constitutency] => Vaishali

[url] => )

[125] => Array[Constitutency] => Mahua

[url] => )

[126] => Array[Constitutency] => Raja Pakar

[url] => )

[127] => Array[Constitutency] => Raghopur

[url] => )

[128] => Array[Constitutency] => Mahnar

[url] => )

[129] => Array[Constitutency] => Patepur

[url] => )

[130] => Array[Constitutency] => Kalyanpur

[url] => )

[131] => Array[Constitutency] => Warisnagar

[url] => )

[132] => Array[Constitutency] => Samastipur

[url] => )

[133] => Array[Constitutency] => Ujiarpur

[url] => )

[134] => Array[Constitutency] => Morwa

[url] => )

[135] => Array[Constitutency] => Sarairanjan

[url] => )

[136] => Array[Constitutency] => Mohiuddinnagar

[url] => )

[137] => Array[Constitutency] => Bibhutipur

[url] => )

[138] => Array[Constitutency] => Rosera

[url] => )

[139] => Array[Constitutency] => Hasanpur

[url] => )

[140] => Array[Constitutency] => Cheria Bariarpur

[url] => )

[141] => Array[Constitutency] => Bachhwara

[url] => )

[142] => Array[Constitutency] => Teghra

[url] => )

[143] => Array[Constitutency] => Matihani

[url] => )

[144] => Array[Constitutency] => Sahebpur Kamal

[url] => )

[145] => Array[Constitutency] => Begusarai

[url] => )

[146] => Array[Constitutency] => Bakhri

[url] => )

[147] => Array[Constitutency] => Alauli

[url] => )

[148] => Array[Constitutency] => Khagaria

[url] => )

[149] => Array[Constitutency] => Beldaur

[url] => )

[150] => Array[Constitutency] => Parbatta

[url] => )

[151] => Array[Constitutency] => Bihpur

[url] => )

[152] => Array[Constitutency] => Gopalpur

[url] => )

[153] => Array[Constitutency] => Pirpainti

[url] => )

[154] => Array[Constitutency] => Kahalgaon

[url] => )

[155] => Array[Constitutency] => Bhagalpur

[url] => )

[156] => Array[Constitutency] => Sultanganj

[url] => )

[157] => Array[Constitutency] => Nathnagar

[url] => )

[158] => Array[Constitutency] => Amarpur

[url] => )

[159] => Array[Constitutency] => Dhauraiya

[url] => )

[160] => Array[Constitutency] => Banka

[url] => )

[161] => Array[Constitutency] => Katoria

[url] => )

[162] => Array[Constitutency] => Belhar

[url] => )

[163] => Array[Constitutency] => Tarapur

[url] => )

[164] => Array[Constitutency] => Munger

[url] => )

[165] => Array[Constitutency] => Jamalpur

[url] => )

[166] => Array[Constitutency] => Suryagarha

[url] => )

[167] => Array[Constitutency] => Lakhisarai

[url] => )

[168] => Array[Constitutency] => Sheikhpura

[url] => )

[169] => Array[Constitutency] => Barbigha

[url] => )

[170] => Array[Constitutency] => Asthawan

[url] => )

[171] => Array[Constitutency] => Biharsharif

[url] => )

[172] => Array[Constitutency] => Rajgir

[url] => )

[173] => Array[Constitutency] => Islampur

[url] => )

[174] => Array[Constitutency] => Hilsa

[url] => )

[175] => Array[Constitutency] => Nalanda

[url] => )

[176] => Array[Constitutency] => Harnaut

[url] => )

[177] => Array[Constitutency] => Mokama

[url] => )

[178] => Array[Constitutency] => Barh

[url] => )

[179] => Array[Constitutency] => Bakhtiarpur

[url] => )

[180] => Array[Constitutency] => Digha

[url] => )

[181] => Array[Constitutency] => Bankipur

[url] => )

[182] => Array[Constitutency] => Kumhrar

[url] => )

[183] => Array[Constitutency] => Patna Sahib

[url] => )

[184] => Array[Constitutency] => Fatuha

[url] => )

[185] => Array[Constitutency] => Danapur

[url] => )

[186] => Array[Constitutency] => Maner

[url] => )

[187] => Array[Constitutency] => Phulwari

[url] => )

[188] => Array[Constitutency] => Masaurhi

[url] => )

[189] => Array[Constitutency] => Paliganj

[url] => )

[190] => Array[Constitutency] => Bikram

[url] => )

[191] => Array[Constitutency] => Sandesh

[url] => )

[192] => Array[Constitutency] => Barhara

[url] => )

[193] => Array[Constitutency] => Arrah

[url] => )

[194] => Array[Constitutency] => Agiaon

[url] => )

[195] => Array[Constitutency] => Tarari

[url] => )

[196] => Array[Constitutency] => Jagdishpur

[url] => )

[197] => Array[Constitutency] => Shahpur

[url] => )

[198] => Array[Constitutency] => Brahampur

[url] => )

[199] => Array[Constitutency] => Buxar

[url] => )

[200] => Array[Constitutency] => Dumraon

[url] => )

[201] => Array[Constitutency] => Rajpur

[url] => )

[202] => Array[Constitutency] => Ramgarh

[url] => )

[203] => Array[Constitutency] => Mohania

[url] => )

[204] => Array[Constitutency] => Bhabua

[url] => )

[205] => Array[Constitutency] => Chainpur

[url] => )

[206] => Array[Constitutency] => Chenari

[url] => )

[207] => Array[Constitutency] => Sasaram

[url] => )

[208] => Array[Constitutency] => Kargahar

[url] => )

[209] => Array[Constitutency] => Dinara

[url] => )

[210] => Array[Constitutency] => Nokha

[url] => )

[211] => Array[Constitutency] => Dehri

[url] => )

[212] => Array[Constitutency] => Karakat

[url] => )

[213] => Array[Constitutency] => Arwal

[url] => )

[214] => Array[Constitutency] => Kurtha

[url] => )

[215] => Array[Constitutency] => Jahanabad

[url] => )

[216] => Array[Constitutency] => Ghosi

[url] => )

[217] => Array[Constitutency] => Makhadumapur

[url] => )

[218] => Array[Constitutency] => Goh

[url] => )

[219] => Array[Constitutency] => Obra

[url] => )

[220] => Array[Constitutency] => Nabinagar

[url] => )

[221] => Array[Constitutency] => Kutumba

[url] => )

[222] => Array[Constitutency] => Aurangabad

[url] => )

[223] => Array[Constitutency] => Rafiganj

[url] => )

[224] => Array[Constitutency] => Gurua

[url] => )

[225] => Array[Constitutency] => Sherghati

[url] => )

[226] => Array[Constitutency] => Imamganj

[url] => )

[227] => Array[Constitutency] => Barachatti

[url] => )

[228] => Array[Constitutency] => Bodh Gaya

[url] => )

[229] => Array[Constitutency] => Gaya Town

[url] => )

[230] => Array[Constitutency] => Tikari

[url] => )

[231] => Array[Constitutency] => Belaganj

[url] => )

[232] => Array[Constitutency] => Atri

[url] => )

[233] => Array[Constitutency] => Wazirganj

[url] => )

[234] => Array[Constitutency] => Rajauli

[url] => )

[235] => Array[Constitutency] => Hisua

[url] => )

[236] => Array[Constitutency] => Nawada

[url] => )

[237] => Array[Constitutency] => Gobindpur

[url] => )

[238] => Array[Constitutency] => Warsaliganj

[url] => )

[239] => Array[Constitutency] => Sikandra

[url] => )

[240] => Array[Constitutency] => Jamui

[url] => )

[241] => Array[Constitutency] => Jhajha

[url] => )

[242] => Array[Constitutency] => Chakai

[url] => )