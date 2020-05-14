App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 01:33 PM IST

Bandhan Bank expects recovery to start from second quarter of FY21

Private lender Bandhan Bank said on Thursday that recovery of loans extended to micro-credit customers will happen from the second quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Private lender Bandhan Bank said on Thursday that recovery of loans extended to micro-credit customers will happen from the second quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal.

The bank's MD and CEO Chandrashekhar Ghosh said customers in that sector are not facing problems in their businesses as they deal with basic goods and the local supply chain.

"But, owing to the lockdown, we are not being able to physically visit them to collect the instalments. Hence, we categorised those under the moratorium arrangement," he told PTI.

Ghosh, however, said such customers did not seek any kind of moratorium.

"They are doing business and have the money. They are not under any stress," he said.

"Till the time the lockdown prevails, there will be some challenges. We spoke to the micro-credit customers and got the feedback that transactions will resume once the curbs are lifted. In the meantime, they are keeping cash in hand to meet any kind of exigencies," Ghosh added.

Once the lockdown is lifted, they will require four to six weeks time to repay the entire loan instalment, he said.

Bandhan Bank, which transformed into a full-fledged lender from an MFI, plans to pare micro-credit exposure over the next three to five years from 61 per cent at present. PTI DC RBT
.

First Published on May 14, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #Business #India

Different economic activities to be allowed in Delhi from Monday based on Centre's decision: Arvind Kejriwal

UN economic experts hail India's 'impressive' stimulus package to revive economy hit by coronavirus

Coronavirus impact | With routine health services disrupted, 6,000 more children could die daily: UNICEF

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

