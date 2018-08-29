App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ban e-cigarettes: Centre issues advisory to states

The move comes in the light of the Delhi High Court pulling up the Centre for delay in coming up with regulatory measures to check the “new emerging threat” of e-cigarettes in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday issued an advisory to state governments to ban Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) which include e-cigarettes, vape, e-Sheesha, e-hookah, etc.

In its advisory to the governments of states and union territories, the Health ministry has directed that the manufacture, sale (including online), distribution, trade, import and advertisements of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) including E cigarettes, Heat-Not-Burn devices, Vape, e-Sheesha, e-Nicotine Flavoured Hookah be stopped. The ministry added a caveat saying that exceptions should be made only under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

A report in The Times of India said that the move was to prevent the initiation of ENDS by non-smokers and youth, the health ministry said that ENDS are particularly harmful for children, adolescents, pregnant women and women of reproductive age.

The move comes in the light of the Delhi High Court pulling up the Centre for delay in coming up with regulatory measures to check the “new emerging threat” of e-cigarettes in the country.

The health ministry, in its advisory, stated that the aerosol in ENDS contains nicotine (the addictive component in tobacco products such as cigarettes) which not only creates dependence but also contribute to cardiovascular diseases. It also said that nicotine may function as a ‘tumor promoter’ as it is involved in the biology of malignant diseases.

The states of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Karnataka and Kerala already prohibit the sale, manufacture, distribution and import of ENDS.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 02:20 pm

tags #e-cigarette #India

