Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ayodhya priest detained for few hours for comments against Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief

After his release, Paramhans Das said, "I will be leaving Ayodhya for some time and will be in Banaras for a few days."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Paramhans Das, priest of Tapaswi Chawni temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, was detained on November 14 for his comments against Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas president Nritya Gopal Das on a TV channel, police said.

He was detained after supporters of Nritya Gopal Das protested outside the Tapaswi Chawni temple, following broadcast of the "objectionable" comments, and demanded his arrest.

However, he was released in the evening as police said the Choti Chawni temple, where Nritya Gopal Das is a priest, refused to lodge any complaint against him.

Close

"We took Paramhans in custody, but later the Choti Chawni temple refused to lodge any complaint against him so we released him," Ashish Tiwari, Senior Superintendent of Police of Ayodhya, told PTI.

related news

After his release, Paramhans Das refused to comment on the matter. "I will be leaving Ayodhya for some time and will be in Banaras for a few days," he told PTI.

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas was formed by the members of the VHP on December 18, 1985 with the aim of constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 08:37 pm

tags #Ayodhya #Ayodhya verdict #India #Uttar Pradesh

