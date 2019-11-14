Ayodhya priest detained for few hours for comments against Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief

Paramhans Das, priest of Tapaswi Chawni temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, was detained on November 14 for his comments against Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas president Nritya Gopal Das on a TV channel, police said.

He was detained after supporters of Nritya Gopal Das protested outside the Tapaswi Chawni temple, following broadcast of the "objectionable" comments, and demanded his arrest.

However, he was released in the evening as police said the Choti Chawni temple, where Nritya Gopal Das is a priest, refused to lodge any complaint against him.

"We took Paramhans in custody, but later the Choti Chawni temple refused to lodge any complaint against him so we released him," Ashish Tiwari, Senior Superintendent of Police of Ayodhya, told PTI.

After his release, Paramhans Das refused to comment on the matter. "I will be leaving Ayodhya for some time and will be in Banaras for a few days," he told PTI.