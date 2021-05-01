Awaiting election result, West Bengal imposes strict curbs; here’s how COVID-19 second wave has affected the state

Representative image | The West Bengal government has imposed lockdown-like curbs to reduce the pace of COVID-19 transmission

West Bengal, along with three other states -- Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu -- and the Union Territory of Puducherry, are awaiting assembly election results on May 2.

The West Bengal government on April 30 imposed lockdown-like curbs to reduce the pace of COVID-19 transmission. The restrictions will come into immediate effect and will continue till further orders.

All shopping complexes, malls, beauty parlours, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas and swimming pools will remain closed, as per the order issued by the Chief Secretary. "All social, cultural, academic and entertainment-related gatherings and congregations shall remain prohibited," it added.

There has been widespread criticism about election campaigns and rallies held across these states amid the raging pandemic. On the other hand, experts have opined that there is limited evidence to suggest that electoral rallies resulted in spread of the disease. Yet, media reports have highlighted how political rallies had flouted COVID-19 norms during the campaign.

The strict lockdown-like curbs in Bengal came after the last leg of eight-phase polling concluded on April 29. Moneycontrol looked at how the second wave of COVID-19 has impacted the state:

West Bengal reported 17,411 new cases (highest ever recorded in the state) as per the May 1 update, accounting for 4 percent of India’s new cases.

The state accounts for 3 percent (or 1.13 lakh) of the active cases in the country, ranking 10th overall, and seventh in terms of daily new cases reported across India, according to the May 1 update.

Active cases indicate active infection, holding the risk and possibility of passing it on or exposing more people to the disease.

Among the 23 districts, Kolkata accounts for the most (25,927 or 23 percent) active cases in the state, followed by North 24 Parganas (22,494), South 24 Parganas (7,307), Howrah (6,551) and Paschim Bardhaman (6,447). These five districts account for 60 percent of active cases in the state.

Cases have surged across districts compared to the first wave, data showed. North 24 Parganas and Kolkata are the worst-affected districts in the state, both reporting over 3,900 new cases each on April 30.

The state has recorded 11,344 deaths till date due to COVID-19, since the pandemic began. Kolkata district has reported the most 3,436 or 30 percent deaths, followed by North 24 Parganas (2,763) and Howrah (1,123).

As many as 7.03 lakh people have been recovered so far with the state recording a recovery rate of 84.9 percent.

More than 10.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses (or 7 percent of the total doses across India) have been administered as per the May 1 update. Of these, 79 percent are beneficiaries of the first dose and 21 percent of the second dose.

An estimated 2 percent of the state’s population (based on 2021 projection) has been inoculated (received both doses), while 9 percent have received their first dose.