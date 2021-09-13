Aviation Ministry grants ICMR conditional permission to use drones for vaccine delivery

Representational image

The Civil Aviation Ministry said on September 13 it has granted conditional permission to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to use drones in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Manipur, and Nagaland to deliver vaccines beyond the visual line of sight.

The ICMR has been permitted to use drones up to a height of 3,000 metre to deliver vaccines, the ministry's statement added.

Two days ago, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had launched first of its kind 'Medicines from the Sky' project at Vikarabad in Telangana under which drugs and vaccines will be delivered using drones. The ministry's statement mentioned that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai has also received conditional permission to use drones for research, development and testing purposes in its own premises.

Also read: Aviation ministry passes Drone Rules, 2021 to ensure ease of using drones in India

Both the organisations — the Bombay-IIT and the ICMR — have been granted conditional exemption from Drone Rules, 2021, the statement said. "This exemption shall be subject to the terms and conditions of the said airspace clearance and shall be valid for a period of one year from the date of approval of the said airspace clearance or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the statement noted.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On August 25, the ministry had notified Drone Rules, 2021, that liberalised the drone rules of the country. The Drone Rules, 2021, have been notified to "usher in an era of super-normal growth while balancing safety and security considerations in drone operations", the ministry's statement said.