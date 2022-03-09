Assembly Elections 2022: ECI deputes 130 police observers, 10 special observers ahead of counting

Image for representation

With the keenly awaited Assembly elections results for five states to be declared on March 10, Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 9 informed that they have deputed 130 police observers and 10 special observers to guard the Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs).

Apart from this, the EVMs are kept under three-layer security with 24×7 CCTV supervision, the ECI said. Also, serial number of of each EVM has been shared with political parties.

"130 Police Observers, 10 special observers deputed. EVMs are kept under 3-layer security, under 24×7 CCTV supervision. Serial number of each EVM has been shared with political parties," news agency ANI quoted ECI as saying.

Among other details, ECI said that they have deputed Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi to Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar to Varanasi to oversee the counting process. Counting of votes of postal ballots will be started at 8 am and will continue till the completion, the ECI added.

On the issue of EVMs spread, ECI said they were rumours and CEO of UP has been asked to take action against such rumour mongers. Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar said, "ECI has taken action against any type of breach of protocol. ECI has suspended ADM Varanasi."

Earlier on March 8, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were being moved in Varanasi without keeping the local candidates informed.

He also sought the ECI to swiftly intervene and launch an inquiry into the matter. "Varanasi DM is transporting EVMs without giving any information to local candidates. EC should look into it," he said.