English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    UP elections 2022: EVMs moved without informing local candidates, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

    "Exit polls are creating a perception that the BJP is winning," the Samajwadi Party chief claimed, adding that the election in Uttar Pradesh is the "final fight for democracy".

    Moneycontrol News
    March 08, 2022 / 08:08 PM IST
    File image of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (Image: PTI)

    File image of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (Image: PTI)

    Two days ahead of the results of the high-stake assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the state's prime opposition leader, Akhilesh Yadav, alleged that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were being moved in Varanasi without keeping the local candidates informed.

    The Election Commission should swiftly intervene and launch an inquiry into the matter, demanded Yadav, whose Samajwadi Party (SP) was projected to emerge as a distant second in the electoral battle by the exit polls that were released on March 7.

    "Varanasi DM is transporting EVMs without giving any information to local candidates. EC should look into it," he said.

    The SP chief added that videos captured by locals raise the question whether the voting machines "were being stolen".

    "We need to be alert if EVMs are being transported this way. This is theft. We need to save our votes. We may go to court against it but before that, I want to appeal to people to save the democracy," he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The SP supremo also raised questions at the exit polls, claiming that their projections are contradicting the ground realities. "It should be revealed that who are sponsoring such exit polls, and at what cost they are being provided to the news channels," Yadav said, adding that his party-led alliance will cross the 300 seat-mark.

    "The SP is winning seats like Varanasi South and Ayodhya...the reporters on the ground are well aware of it," he added.

    "Exit polls are creating a perception that the BJP is winning... I instruct our party workers to keep a constant vigil on the places where EVMs are kept," he further said.

    The SP leader, citing his sources, alleged that the principal secretary to the chief minister was calling DMs "asking them to slow down counting wherever the BJP is losing".

    "This election is the final fight for democracy. People need to be prepared to fight for democracy," he added.

    Notably, the major exit polls have predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP in the 403-seat UP elections. Their estimates differ, ranging from 222 to 326 seats for the saffron party, in the various surveys.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Akhilesh Yadav #Assembly Elections 2022 #Exit Polls 2022 #Samajwadi Party #UP Elections 2022 #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 08:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.