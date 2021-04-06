English
April 06, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Kerala records 16.07 percent voter turnout till 9.30 am in 140 seats

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting is underway in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, and in parts of Assam and West Bengal. Catch the latest updates here

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry are heading for assembly elections today. Polling is happening in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6. Voters in Assam will cast their ballots in the third and final phase today. This is the third polling phase in Bengal, with five more phases to follow. The
election campaign and canvassing will continue in West Bengal where voting is yet to happen. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in Assam even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep BJP’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in West Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  • April 06, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Today is third phase of polling in West Bengal and yet another TMC attempt has been exposed. Last night in Uluberia, from the residence of TMC leader Gautam Ghosh, 4 VVPATs and EVMs were found and confiscated. Machines were brought by car which was on election duty. It's more serious because today is voting. EC has taken action not to use those machines and suspended the officer. But this may be a bigger thing than it seems. So we demand that there should be a full inquiry of these VVPATs and EVMs found in his house: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (ANI)

  • April 06, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | BJP candidate from Thousand Lights Assembly constituency Khushbu Sundar has alleged that DMK is distributing money to voters. "We have found people from DMK distributing money to voters. We have complained to the Election Commission. DMK would want to win by hook or by crook," Sundar told news agency ANI.

  • April 06, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appealed to people of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to go out and vote in large numbers

  • April 06, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | EVMs, VVPATs found at TMC leader's home, poll official suspended

    Four EVMs and a similar number of VVPATs were found at the house of a Trinamool Congress leader in West Bengal's Howrah district, following which a poll official was suspended, a senior officer said today. The incident happened in Tulsiberia village in the Uluberia Uttar assembly segment, he said. Villagers spotted a vehicle with an Election Commission sticker outside the house of the TMC leader in the early hours, after which they started protesting, he added. Then, it was found that the officer of sector 17 Tapan Sarkar was visiting the TMC leader's house with the EVMs, the official said. The EVMs and VVPATs were seized and the officer suspended, he said. (PTI)

  • April 06, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Kerala records 16.07 percent voter turnout till 9.30 am

    Kerala recorded 16.07 percent voting in the first two hours across 140 constituencies during the assembly election today. Serpentine queues were seen at several booths across the state as polling began at 7 am. While a voter standing in the queue in Aranmula collapsed and died, there have been reports of malfunctioning of EVMs insome places. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting from Dharmadam in Kannur, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (Haripad), Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy (Puthupally), BJP state president K Surendran, trying his luck from Konni and Manjewswaram and 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, (Palakkad) were among those who have already cast their votes. (PTI)

  • April 06, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | 12.83 percent voter turnout recorded till 9 am in 40 assembly seats of Assam where polling is underway for the last phase.

  • April 06, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Actor Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini have arrived at a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur to cast their vote for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. (ANI)

  • April 06, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Actor Vijay has arrived to cast his vote at Vels International Pre School, Neelankarai in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

  • April 06, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu has recorded 13.8 percent voter turnout till 9am, said Satyabrata Sahoo, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (ANI)

  • April 06, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has cast his vote in Periyakulam.

    "All NDA candidates will win. AIADMK is going to form the government for the third consecutive time," he told reporters.

  • April 06, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Trinamool MLA Saokat Molla: 'I had received information that ISF (Indian Secular Front) workers were hurling bombs at a polling booth in Satsa. I have informed the police and complained to the Election Commission. I will go to that polling booth.' (Input from ANI)

