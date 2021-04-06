Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Kerala records 16.07 percent voter turnout till 9.30 am in 140 seats

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Today is third phase of polling in West Bengal and yet another TMC attempt has been exposed. Last night in Uluberia, from the residence of TMC leader Gautam Ghosh, 4 VVPATs and EVMs were found and confiscated. Machines were brought by car which was on election duty. It's more serious because today is voting. EC has taken action not to use those machines and suspended the officer. But this may be a bigger thing than it seems. So we demand that there should be a full inquiry of these VVPATs and EVMs found in his house: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (ANI)
