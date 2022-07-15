English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Assam, Arunachal CMs sign pact to resolve border dispute

    "We have decided to restrict the 'disputed villages' to 86 instead of 123. Based on our present boundary, we'll try to resolve the rest by September 15, 2022," Sarma tweeted. He said that he is immensely happy to announce the signing of 'Namsai Declaration at the Chief Minister's level meeting between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

    PTI
    July 15, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST
    Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (Image: ANI)

    Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (Image: ANI)

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu on Friday signed an agreement to end border issues between the two states and decided to "restrict" the number of disputed villages to 86 instead of 123. Chief ministers of the two North-eastern neighbours met at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh and signed the agreement.

    "We have decided to restrict the 'disputed villages' to 86 instead of 123. Based on our present boundary, we'll try to resolve the rest by September 15, 2022," Sarma tweeted. He said that he is immensely happy to announce the signing of 'Namsai Declaration at the Chief Minister's level meeting between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

    "Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, we could achieve this landmark in resolving our long-pending border disputes. This is a milestone in the history of our friendship and brotherhood," Sarma added. The declaration was signed by the two CMs in the presence of several cabinet ministers of both states.

    The two states share an 804.1 km-long border. The grievance of Arunachal Pradesh which was made a union territory in 1972 is that several forested tracts in the plains that had traditionally belonged to hill tribal chiefs and communities were unilaterally transferred to Assam. After Arunachal Pradesh achieved statehood in 1987, a tripartite committee was appointed which recommended that certain territories be transferred from Assam to Arunachal. Assam contested this and the matter is in the Supreme Court.
    PTI
    Tags: #Arunachal Pradesh #Assam #border issues #Himanta Biswa Sarma #Pema Khandu
    first published: Jul 15, 2022 06:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.