Amit Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card', address BJP's working committee meet in poll-bound MP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the Madhya Pradesh government’s report card in Bhopal on Sunday and address the BJP’s working committee meeting in Gwalior, a party functionary said.

The state assembly polls are due this year-end. Gwalior is the home turf of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. "Shah will release the report card of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government at a function here. Thereafter, he will leave for Gwalior where he will chair and address a working committee meeting, state BJP media cell head Ashish Agrawal told