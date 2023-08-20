English
    Amit Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card', address BJP's working committee meet in poll-bound MP

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the Madhya Pradesh government’s report card in Bhopal on Sunday and address the BJP’s working committee meeting in Gwalior, a party functionary said.

    PTI
    August 20, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
    Amit Shah to release 'report card' of MP govt on Sunday; to address BJP’s working committee meet in Gwalior. (File Photo)

    The state assembly polls are due this year-end. Gwalior is the home turf of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Gwalior is the home turf of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. ”Shah will release the report card of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government at a function here. Thereafter, he will leave for Gwalior where he will chair and address a working committee meeting, state BJP media cell head Ashish Agrawal told ”Shah will release the report card of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government at a function here. Thereafter, he will leave for Gwalior where he will chair and address a working committee meeting, state BJP media cell head Ashish Agrawal told

    Tags: #Amit Shah #Home Minister
    first published: Aug 20, 2023 09:12 am

