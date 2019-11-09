App
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2019 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Akhilesh makes poetic reaction to Ayodhya verdict

"Jo faisley faslon ko ghatatey hain, woh insaan ko behtar insaan banate hain (The decisions which bridges the gap, makes people a better human being," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has avoided a direct comment on the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya dispute and made a poetic reaction. "Jo faisley faslon ko ghatatey hain, woh insaan ko behtar insaan banate hain (The decisions which bridges the gap, makes people a better human being," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

The Samajwadi Party leader's comments assume significance as it was his father and then chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav who had ordered the Uttar Pradesh police to open fire at karsevaks gathered in Ayodhya on October 30, 1990.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict earlier on Saturday, cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

First Published on Nov 9, 2019 06:03 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #Ayodhya verdict

