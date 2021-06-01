Airfares on domestic flights to get more expensive from June 1

Starting on June 1, domestic flights will be more expensive - thanks to the Ministry of Civil Aviation increasing the lower limit.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MoCA had to reduce capacity that can be deployed to 50 percent of pre-COVID levels. This means airlines are allowed to deploy only half of the flights on domestic routes from today onwards.

The new rules also mean that there will be several flight cancellations. Airlines, however, will book passengers on alternate flights or offer refunds or a free flight change at a later date.

"In view of the sudden surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases across the country, decrease in passenger traffic and passenger load factor, the existing capacity cap of 80 percent capacity may be read as 50 percent capacity," MoCA said in the order.

The MoC has also increased the minimum fares across the board starting at about 13 percent. This means flights under 40 minutes that were priced at Rs 2,300 will now be priced at Rs 2,600. 40-60 minute flights are priced at Rs 3,300, 60-90 minute prices stand at Rs 4,000, 90-120 minutes at Rs 4,700, 150-180 minute airfares at Rs 6,100 and 180-210 minute flights will now cost Rs 7,400.

The hike in pries have come due to several factors including a hike in the fuel prices ass well as the lower number of passengers due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in 2021, the ministry increased the upper and lower limits for the airfares between 10 percent and 13 percent. It has to be noted that the prices mentioned above do not include taxes and air development fees (ADF) and will have to be paid by passengers.