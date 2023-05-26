English
    Air India's plane to Vancouver suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi

    The Boeing 777 aircraft landed back safely in the national capital, the airline said in a statement.

    PTI
    May 26, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST
    An Air India plane en route to Vancouver returned to Delhi shortly after take off on Friday due to a technical issue.

    The Boeing 777 aircraft landed back safely in the national capital, the airline said in a statement.

    "Air India flight AI185 Delhi to Vancouver dated May 26, 2023, operated by B777 aircraft has air returned to Delhi following a technical issue shortly after take off," it said.

    An airline spokesperson said there were 298 passengers onboard the aircraft, and later they were taken in another plane to Vancouver.

