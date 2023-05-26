Air India's plane to Vancouver suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi

An airline spokesperson said there were 298 passengers onboard the aircraft

An Air India plane en route to Vancouver returned to Delhi shortly after take off on Friday due to a technical issue.

The Boeing 777 aircraft landed back safely in the national capital, the airline said in a statement.

"Air India flight AI185 Delhi to Vancouver dated May 26, 2023, operated by B777 aircraft has air returned to Delhi following a technical issue shortly after take off," it said.

An airline spokesperson said there were 298 passengers onboard the aircraft, and later they were taken in another plane to Vancouver.