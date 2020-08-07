172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|air-india-express-flight-had-landed-in-its-second-attempt-after-aborting-first-5662381.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 11:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Air India Express flight had landed in its second attempt, after aborting first

The inclement weather, and thus poor visibility, could have been a reason for the aborted landing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The ill-fated Air India Express flight IX1344 had landed at the Kozhikode airport in its second attempt, data from aviation site Flighradar24 shows.

"It landed on the second attempt. The pilots did a go-around (aborted landing) and came back for a second landing," a senior executive from the industry said, citing the following picture from Flightradar24.

Screen Shot 2020-08-07 at 10.46.49 PM

Close

The inclement weather, and thus poor visibility, could have been a reason for the aborted landing. Kerala has been receiving incessant rains over the past few days with several districts on red alert.

While it is too early to say for certain, the senior executive quoted above said that the crash may have been caused by one, or a combination, of the following reasons: Long landing (Beyond touch down zone), inadequate use of brakes and thrust reversers, aquaplaning (wet runway, tyre can skid if precautions haven't been taken), unstable approach converted to a landing.

"It appears to be a combination of weather and landing technique. Too early to speculate further," he said.

An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Kozhikode skidded off the runway during landing at the Karipur Airport in Kerala.
First Published on Aug 7, 2020 11:10 pm

