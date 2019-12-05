Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria safe, says IAF after shooting incident at Pearl Harbor

In the wake of a shooting incident in Pearl Harbor shipyard, the Indian Air Force said on Thursday Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, who is currently in the US military base there, is safe.

The IAF Chief is at the US base in Hawaii to attend a conclave of chiefs of air forces of leading countries to deliberate on evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The IAF Chief and his team are safe," said a spokesperson of the IAF.

Another official said while the IAF Chief is staying at the US air force base in Pearl Harbor, the incident of shooting took place in the naval base.

The two places are not close to each other, the official said.