App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 09:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria safe, says IAF after shooting incident at Pearl Harbor

The IAF Chief is at the US base in Hawaii to attend a conclave of chiefs of air forces of leading countries to deliberate on evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific region.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: IAF/Twitter
Image: IAF/Twitter

In the wake of a shooting incident in Pearl Harbor shipyard, the Indian Air Force said on Thursday Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, who is currently in the US military base there, is safe.

The IAF Chief is at the US base in Hawaii to attend a conclave of chiefs of air forces of leading countries to deliberate on evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The IAF Chief and his team are safe," said a spokesperson of the IAF.

Another official said while the IAF Chief is staying at the US air force base in Pearl Harbor, the incident of shooting took place in the naval base.

Close

The two places are not close to each other, the official said.

According to reports, a US sailor shot and wounded three people at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday before taking his own life.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 09:45 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Marshal Bhadauria #Pearl Harbor

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.