AIIMS nursing officer recruitment paper leak: CBI arrests alleged mastermind

CBI

The CBI on Thursday arrested the alleged mastermind of the paper leak in a nursing officer recruitment examination conducted by AIIMS Delhi on June 3, officials said.

Four other suspects were arrested by the agency after registering an FIR against Mohali-based Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology and a person named Ritu in connection with the leak of the NORCET-4 examination paper, they said.

On Thursday, Navneet, understood to be the mastermind of the case, was arrested, they said.

After registering the FIR on June 9, the agency had conducted searches at five places in Haryana, Chandigarh, Mohali and Delhi, at the premises of the accused and also at an examination centre in Mohali.

"During searches and investigation, NVR (Network Video Recorder) containing CCTV footage, server laptops, CPUs of identified candidates, various mobile phones and dubious TFTs were recovered," a CBI spokesperson had said.

The examination held on June 3 was for recruiting 3,055 nursing officers for all AIIMS institutes in India and some other government hospitals in Delhi.

On the day of the exam, social media was abuzz with screenshots of the question papers leading to speculations of paper leak, they said.