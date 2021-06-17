AIIMS Delhi resumes routine inpatient admission, elective surgeries

File image of AIIMS, New Delhi

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, said on June 17 that it has resumed “routine inpatient admission including elective surgeries in general wards as well as private wards in AIIMS Hospital and all centres”, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier, on June 15, AIIMS had announced that it will resume its Out Patient Department (OPD) services in a phased manner as well from June 18 in view of the substantial decrease in daily COVID-19 cases being reported in the National Capital.

AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr DK Sharma had said: “In view of considerable decrease in COVID-19 cases, it has been decided by the Director AIIMS to re-start the OPD services in a phased manner at the earliest but latest by 18th June 2021 (Friday).”

Sharma added that all Head of Departments (HoDs) of the clinical department have been requested to provide a proposed number of new and follow-up OPD patients per day who are given online or telephonic appointments.

Notably, OPD registration will be done only for patients who have prior online or telephonic appointments. A decision to allow walk-in registrations will be taken after another review of the COVID-19 situation.

