Actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in Mumbai apartment

TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput passed away on May 22 (Image: Instagram/ Aditya Singh Rajput)

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput, 32, was found dead in the bathroom of his apartment in Mumbai on May 22. Several media reports have quoted sources suggesting he died of an alleged drug overdose.

The popular model and actor, who had recently been focusing on his stint as a casting coordinator was found unconscious inside his 11-floor Andheri high-rise in the afternoon by one of his friends.

His friend, along with a watchman from the building located in the Lokhandwala area of Mumbai, reportedly rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Mumbai Police informed that Aditya Singh Rajput's body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Aditya Singh Rajput hailed from Delhi and started of his career in the industry as a model. He became a household name after appearing in reality TV shows like Splitsvilla Season 9, Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, among others.

The actor was also part of movies like ‘Krantiveer’ and ‘Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara’ and had been cast in over 300 advertisements over the past years.