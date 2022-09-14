English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    AAP will fully support Agnipath scheme: Arvind Kejriwal

    Arvind Kejriwal's clarification came after reports that the Punjab government was not supportive of the recruitment drive.

    PTI
    September 14, 2022 / 05:46 PM IST
    Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwat Mann with Arvind Kejriwal (Image credit: @AAPPunjab/Twitter)

    Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwat Mann with Arvind Kejriwal (Image credit: @AAPPunjab/Twitter)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the AAP government in Punjab will "fully support" the Agnipath Scheme during the recruitment drives of Agniveers.

    Kejriwal's clarification came after reports that the Punjab government was not supportive of the recruitment drive.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had earlier criticised the Agnipath Scheme and appealed to the central government to give defence job aspirants the chance to serve the country throughout their life, not just four years.

    ''We had differences with the Centre on Agnipath Scheme but since the Centre has implemented it we will support it fully. We will completely cooperate with the scheme and the army,'' Kejriwal said while replying to a question in his first offline press conference since the formation of the AAP government in Delhi in February 2020.

    Later, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann clarified that directions have been given for ''complete support'' on the Agnipath scheme.

    Close

    ''All deputy commissioners were directed to provide complete support to Armyauthorities for recruitment of Agniveers in Punjab. Any laxity shall be viewed seriously. Every effort will be made to recruit the maximum number of candidates in the army from the state,'' Mann said in a tweet.

    The Agnipath scheme, launched in June this year, seeks to recruit soldiers in the Army, Navy and Air Force on a short-term contract of four years.
    PTI
    Tags: #Aam Aadmi Party #AAP #Agnipath Scheme #Bhagwant Mann #Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi CM
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 05:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.