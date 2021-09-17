MARKET NEWS

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha kicks up row after calling Navjot Sidhu Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics'

Alka Lamba, former AAP member and now with the Congress, said Chadha's comments showed the mentality of the ruling AAP in Delhi towards women as she equated it with RSS's thinking.

PTI
September 17, 2021 / 07:04 PM IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Friday called Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics over his criticism of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, drawing the ire of netizens who slammed him for his "misogynist" comment.

The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for a nonstop rant against Capt. Therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence, Chadha tweeted, tagging a video of Sidhu criticising the Delhi government for notifying the Centre's farm laws.

ALSO READ: Navjot Singh Sidhu asks Congress leadership for freedom to take decisions

Sidhu had in the video said, "Exploitation of farmers and decreasing prices even on crops where MSP is announced–Arvind Kejriwal you notified the Private Mandi's central black law! Has it been de-notified or the masquerading is still going on?" Soon after Chadha's tweet, actor Rakhi Swant started trending on the microblogging site as netizens came out in her support and slammed the AAP MLA for the comparison.

Alka Lamba, former AAP member and now with the Congress, said Chadha's comments showed the mentality of the ruling AAP in Delhi towards women as she equated it with RSS's thinking. A netizen reacted, "Rakhi Sawant- the most hard working who gives her hundred percent loyalty and effort to each project she takes, turning a dull flop show into an entertaining one, she is a compliment compared to the hateful fake counter parts!

Close

"What's wrong in being a Rakhi Sawant that you are using it as an insult? No matter how hard these seasoned sanghis try to cover their reality, it does slip occasionally, another user wrote. Another Twitter user asked, "Why to drag a woman's name in your political battle?"

"Misogyny continues to dominate Indian politics. Criticism of a rival cannot be done without dragging a woman's name. Shame on you Raghav, another one tweeted. Meanwhile, Sidhu hit back at Chadha, saying the AAP leader had not yet answered his question.

They say man descended from the apes and the monkeys, Looking at your mind @raghav_chadha, I believe you are still descending! You still haven't answered my question about notifying the Farm Laws by your Government, he said.

 
PTI
Tags: #Navjot Sidhu #Punjab politics #Raghav Chadha #Rakhi Sawant
first published: Sep 17, 2021 07:04 pm

