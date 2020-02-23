App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2020 02:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP eyeing UP polls after thumping victory in Delhi



PTI @moneycontrolcom

After registering a thumping victory in the Delhi elections, the Aam Aadmi Party is eying the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled in 2022 and said that it will seek votes in the name of Delhi's development model. AAP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh claimed that the BJP's "Gujarat model" was nothing compared to his party's Delhi development model.

He said workers will reach out to the people in UP and tell them about party's development agenda and schemes.

"We have started making ground in politically sensitive Uttar Pradesh. We are sure that the 2022 election will be contested on development agenda, and we will seek vote in the name of Delhi's development model," Singh told PTI.

"The Delhi elections has proved that people are discarding politics of hatred and preferring politics of development. In the Delhi polls, 15 MLAs belong to UP and they will be given responsibility in the state to strengthen party base," he added.

The AAP leader said the party will soon launch a membership drive in the state.

Attacking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh alleged that "gundaraj" (hooliganism) and "arajakta" (anarchy) were at its peak in Uttar Pradesh, and attempts were going on under the present dispensation to "harm" democracy.

"All sections of society are fed up with this government, but the CM here is busy patting his back talking false things about development," he said, adding that only the AAP can provide a clean governance in the state.

First Published on Feb 23, 2020 02:47 pm

tags #India #Politics

