59 Chinese apps banned | Never compromised on security; provided employment to Indians: Club Factory

A day after the government banned 59 Chinese apps in India, Chinese e-tailer Club Factory, which also got impacted by the move said that it not just follows the law of the land but has also given employment to hundreds of Indian citizens.

"Club Factory strictly follows all rules and regulations of the region and maintains utmost standards of user data security and privacy. We comply with all data security norms and have not compromised with the security or privacy of any users," it said in a statement.

"Through our long-term presence, we have provided direct employment to hundreds of people in India and indirect jobs to third-party partners, including logistics and supply chain companies, warehouses, customer support agencies and more. We are empowering over 30,000 registered Indian sellers with a strong focus on MSMEs in the country," it said.

"Club Factory is the only e-commerce player that has empowered local sellers in India by providing them a level-playing field by not charging any commission fees. We have always been willing and continue to remain committed to working with the government to resolve any concerns," it added.

The Ministry of Information Technology, on June 29, banned 59 mobile apps, saying they are engaged in activities which are "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

In October last year, Club Factory announced a fund raise of USD 100 million in a Series D round, led by Qiming Venture Capital. Other investors such as Bertelsmann, IDG Capital, and some Fortune 500 companies from USA and Asia also participated in the round.

As of early this year, the company had surpassed 100 million monthly active users (MAUs) in India. The country had become one of the most important markets for Club Factory and had set a target to on-board 100,000 local sellers in 2020.