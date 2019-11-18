App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Kutch district

The earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was recorded at 7:01 pm with its epicentre 23 km NNE (north-north-east) of Bhachau in Kutch district, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Wikimedia)
Representational Image (Wikimedia)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted parts of Kutch district of Gujarat on November 18 evening, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said.

The earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was recorded at 7:01 pm with its epicentre 23 km NNE (north-north-east) of Bhachau in Kutch district, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

This comes hours after another mild quake in the same district, around 340km from Ahmedabad.

Close

The district administration said no report has been received so far about any damage to property or loss of life due to the quake.

related news

We have not received any report of damage to property or life, collector M Nagarajan said.

Another part of Kutch recorded an earthquake of 2.7 magnitude on Monday at 9:22 am with its epicentre being 16km west-north-west of Dudhai in the district, the ISR data showed.

Kutch district had experienced a devastating earthquake in January 2001, killing thousands of people and destroying lakhs of homes.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 18, 2019 08:57 pm

tags #Current Affairs #earthquake #Gujarat #India

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Trusted By 1cr Families
Medlife Health Comes Home