21 new nuclear reactors to add 15000 MW capacity: DAE secy

Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) Secretary KN Vyas on Wednesday said nearly 21 nuclear reactors are under various stages of construction and planning which will add around 15000 MW of power generating capacity.

"India has a plan for capacity addition in nuclear power generation and presently we have 21 reactors under the stage of construction and planning. This will help in achieving an additional capacity of about 15,000 MW," he said.

DAE earlier said that 21 new nuclear power reactors with a total installed capacity of 15,700 MW are expected to be set up in the country by 2031. It also informed that five sites -- which would have total 28 nuclear reactors -- have been accorded 'in principle' approval by the central government.

At present, there are nine nuclear power reactors at various stages of construction" that are targeted for completion by 2024-25.

Vyas, who was in Vienna for the 63rd General Conference of IAEA in Vienna also launched a global cancer care network 'NCG Vishwam Cancer Care Connect', which will enable other countries to access Indian technology to cure the disease.

Speaking at the event, Vyas said that India has made huge progress in the utilisation of radiation technologies for societal uses, the knowledge and expertise of which is being shared with friendly partners.

"The process has already set in through increased interactions and actual collaborations in all areas of nuclear technologies concerning human life, be it power, health, agriculture or human capital development," he added.

Vyas said through the NCG Vishwam connect India can join hands with all interested partner countries in its fight against cancer.

National Cancer Grid (NCG), established and managed by Tata Memorial Centre, is a network of major cancer centers, research institutes, patient groups and charitable institutions across India with the mandate of establishing uniform standards for the treatment of cancer.

"I am happy that different hospitals from Russia, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan, Jamaica, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Zambia have agreed to become part of the NCG-Vishwam," Vyas said in a statement.