2 floors of Parliament Annexe building sealed after official tests positive for COVID-19: Sources

PTI
A Rajya Sabha Secretariat official tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the fourth such case in the Parliament complex, sources said here.
The director-level officer who attended work on May 28 was found positive for the infection along with his family members, they said.
Two floors of the Parliament's Annexe building have been sealed, the sources added.
This is the second case of an official posted in the building testing positive for the infection.
First Published on May 29, 2020 11:40 am